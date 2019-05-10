Sara Haines and Abby Huntsman give their best mom advice ahead of Mother's Day

L-R: Huntsman, Haines — Walt Disney TV/Lorenzo Bevilaqua – ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Strahan & Sara’s Sara Haines and The View’s Abby Huntsman are both about to be moms of three, so who better to seek mommy advice from this Mother’s Day?

Haines — who’s pregnant with her third child, a baby boy — wants moms to know they don’t have to do it all. In fact, taking some time for self-care is necessary to keeping your whole family happy.

“One thing that comes to mind is you can’t be good for anyone if you’re not taking care of yourself,” she tells ABC Radio. “And by that, I mean whether it’s mental health, physical…”

For fellow expectant moms this Mother’s Day, Haines knows the perfect gift to help make self-care a priority.

“Prenatal massage as, like, a gift certificate is a lovely gift,” she says. “…You feel a bit like a whale but they’re so gentle with you and to just check out and have your full body massaged by people who know what they’re doing. I would have used 10 of those.”

Huntsman, who has a one-year-old daughter and is currently expecting twins, adds that the key to being a great mom can be as simple as spending time connecting with your kids.

“It’s so fun with the one-year-old just seeing her see things for the first time and just being able to connect with her and make her feel like, ‘I get you,’ like you’re a real person,” she says. “…I think just giving your kid love and showing them that you’re gonna be there for them and when they make mistakes, it’s OK.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.