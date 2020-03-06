Sarah Jessica Parker finds the perfect NYC home for SJP Collection store

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing Sex and the City back to the big apple in her own signature (and colorful) way.

On Thursday, the actress announced the new location of her permanent SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection — 31 West 54th Street. For avid fans of the classic HBO show, that location makes perfect sense. The location carries a meaning near and dear to Carrie Bradshaw’s heart.

For those who have never seen an episode in their life and don’t know that was the character Sarah played on the show, 31 West 54th is the former Manolo Blahnik boutique.

Her character coveted the iconic footwear line and, in one of the series’ most memorable moments — was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight by a fashion forward mugger who demanded the Manolo Blahniks right off her feet, to which she begrudgingly handed over and stood barefoot on the NYC sidewalk.

In a slow motion video of a poster unfurling at SJP’s new store location, the 54-year-old actress gushed, “31 West 54th Street. An address familiar to many. By sight or its storied history.”

Sarah sweetly added that the location “takes up great space in my memory vault.”

SJP further gushed that she “never dared dream or boldly imagined that one day, one day it would be a place I get to call home.”

Located in Midtown Manhattan, an array of colorful shoes will once again decorate the iconic windows come spring 2020 and entire onlookers to come inside. While SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker mainly touts shoes, customers can also pick up handbags, perfume, and other fun and flirty accessories.

Also, for those worried that the location is only temporary, the actress firmly asserts that it is her collection’s “new forever home.”

