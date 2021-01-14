Sarah Jessica Parker on replacing Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' revival, “It's not quite as black and white as that”

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ever since it was announced that Sex and the City would be getting a revival, there’s been one question on fans minds: How will they handle Kim Cattrall’s absence?

Some wondered if the upcoming reboot, titled And Just Like That, would find a character to replace Cattrall’s iconic character Samantha Jones, but it appears that won’t be the case.

When asked by a TMZ cameraman, Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed the lead role of Carrie Bradshaw in the original series and its two films, she replied, “It’s not quite as black and white as that.”

“We’re not looking to create a fourth character,” she explained. “We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

Parker added that she’s also excited about getting back to work with her fellow women co-stars which would include Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who are set to reprise their roles as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes.

On Sunday, the trio announced the exciting news that the HBO sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, would be making a comeback by sharing a short video clip to social media. Cattrall noticeably did not post which led fans to speculate what happened.

On Parker’s Instagram post one fan alleged, “They dislike each other,” to which Parker commented, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story,” she wrote. “But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

The ten-episode, half-hour series And Just Like That is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring, HBO Max says.