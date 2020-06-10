Sarah Jessica Parker posts support of “unstoppable” BLM movement

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — On Tuesday, after that day’s funeral of George Floyd, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a post of yellow text on a black background, SJP noted on Instagram, “Today Mr. Floyd is laid to rest.”

She added, “However this historic march toward justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and countless others’ is alive and its collective heartbeat is far stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and long overdue change.”

Parker’s post also contained pictures of protests from New York City and elsewhere over the death of Floyd, who died in police custody last month.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.