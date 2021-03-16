‘Saturday Night Live’ books Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan for April shows

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live is grabbing some potential Oscar gold: freshly minted Judas and the Black Messiah Academy Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya will host the show on April 3, according to a tweet from SNL.

A week later, on April 8, Promising Young Woman Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan will host.

The musical guest for Kaluuya’s installment will be St. Vincent, while Kid Cudi will take the Studio 8H stage when Mulligan hosts.

The next live installment of the sketch show, airing March 26, will feature SNL alumna Mia Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.