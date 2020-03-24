SavageChallenge Actress Edition: Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett and Gabrielle Union

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington set off the actress edition of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” challenge creating her own video compilation to the song.

“I don’t have TikTok but I want to play!!!” she captioned a video collage of funny TV appearances and past films, starting with her Scandal strut and including a few clips from Netflix’s American Son and Django.

Gabrielle Union applauded her video on Twitter. She said, “This is how you do this challenge. I’ll admit I hurt my hip trying to learn the dance last night. I see you Kerry. Well played.” Union thanked Kerry and Taraji for showing her how “to not injure her hip” doing the choreographed dance, uploading her own video compilation on Instagram. She shared clips from Being Mary Jane and encouraged everyone to check out season one of LA’s Finest on iTunes, which she stars in.

Megan, Kerry, and Taraji P. Henson applauded sis, yelling “Yesssss” in the comments.

We all know how savage Cookie really is, but Taraji was on fire in her Empire compilation. “AF I see no lies!!!” she said.

Acting vet Angela Bassett didn’t want to miss out on the fun, sharing a fan-made video on her Instagram.

“Hey Everybody you good? You SAVAGE? this just made my day! Watched it about a dozen times! Thank you darling!” she wrote. The short video featured numerous clips from her role on American Horror Story and past films.

The compilation videos for Angela and Taraji were created by an Instagram account named iComplexity. The page also created videos for Union and other acclaimed actresses such as Jada Pinkett-Smith, Brandy as Cassie on Empire, Halle Berry, Tyler Perry’s Madea, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Aaliyah.

