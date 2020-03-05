Say it ain't so, Yo'! Baby Yoda toys could be delayed by coronavirus

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak could affect more than you expect, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan: You might not get that Baby Yoda toy you’ve had your heart set on.

When Hasbro’s full line of The Mandalorian‘s littlest star was announced late last month, the response was near Internet-breaking. However, the outbreak of the virus, which apparently originated in China, could cause shipping delays for the toys, which are manufactured there by Hasbro.

Toy industry expert Jim Silver told ABC Audio that, “The biggest concern from the coronavirus should be the health of all people and eliminating the spread of this disease, the virus could create a shortage on some of the most popular toys this year.”

Silver notes much of the Baby Yoda merch was already in the pipeline, but what happens in the next four months will be key.

“Right now, this is a very fluid situation and changes almost daily, and it’s nearly impossible to predict the overall impact.”

He comments that if there is a shortage of some of the most popular toys, consumers will “pivot” and “buy something different, as there will be thousands of toys to choose from.”

But, let’s face it: There’s only one Baby Yoda.

For the record, a rep for Hasbro told ABC Audio the company doesn’t comment on the production status of its products.

The Mandalorian airs on Disney+, which owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

