Scarlett Johansson and 'SNL' star Colin Jost are engaged

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(NEW YORK) — Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson and her boyfriend of two years, Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost are engaged, a rep for the actress tells Entertainment Tonight.

Adds the rep, “No date has been set for the nuptials.”

This will the first trip down the aisle for the 36-year-old Jost, who co-anchors SNL‘s “Weekend Update” with Michael Che.

Johansson, 34, has has been married twice before, first to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011, then to French journalist Romain Dauriac between 2014-2017. Johansson and Dauriac share a five-year-old daughter, Rose.

Johansson will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s war dramedy Jojo Rabbit, opening nationwide October 18.

Saturday Night Live just wrapped its 44th season over the weekend.

