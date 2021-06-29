Scarlett Johansson announces she’s coming out with her own beauty brand
ABC
Scarlett Johansson will be fighting leagues of bad guys in her upcoming movie Black Widow. But on Monday, she announced a new beauty line that will help fans in their fight for better skin.
Speaking to Good Morning America, the actress remained tight-lipped about what she’ll call her upcoming line, but noted her brand is the result of many years of hard work.
“I have been developing my own skin-care line for the last three years,” said Johansson. “This last year has really allowed me to dedicate a ton of time to it.”
Continued Johansson, 36, “It’s been a labor of love, but I’m so excited to share that with the world.”
However, the actress confessed that fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on her new beauty line: it’s not set to debut until January of next year.
Black Widow premieres July 9 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.