Scarlett Johansson named “Forbes'” highest-paid actress

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Scarlett Johansson made more bank last year than any other actress in the world.

That’s the official word of Forbes, which reveals that the star pocketed a cool $40.5 million between June 1 of 2017 and 2018, almost half of which came from Johansson’s $20 million paycheck for appearing as Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

A $20 million take is nothing to sneeze at, but it’s worth mentioning that Johansson’s Avengers salary was roughly half of her male co-star, Robert Downey, Jr.

Scarlett’s runner-ups were Angelina Jolie, who made just over $28 million, and Jennifer Aniston, at $19.5 million.

None of these tallies include agent or management fees, or taxes.

Here’s the list of Forbes‘ top 10 highest-paid actresses:

1. Scarlett Johansson, $40.5 million

2. Angelina Jolie, $28.2 million

3. Jennifer Aniston, $19.5 million

4. Jennifer Lawrence, $18 million

5. Reese Witherspoon, $16.5 million

6. Mila Kunis, $16 million

7. Julia Roberts, $13 million

8. Cate Blanchett, $12.5 million

9. Melissa McCarthy, $12 million

10. Gal Gadot, $10 million

