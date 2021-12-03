Scarlett Johansson out, Ana de Armas in, opposite Chris Evans in Apple TV+ film ‘Ghosted’

de Armas in “No Time To Die” — © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM/Nicola Dove

Scarlett Johansson won’t be teaming up with her longtime friend and fellow Avenger Chris Evans in Ghosted after all.

Apple TV+ has announced that newly mined Bond girl Ana de Armas has taken ScarJo’s place in the movie, which is described as “a high-concept romantic action adventure film.”

De Armas, who’s still in theaters opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, will co-executive produce with Evans as well, with Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher directing.

The movie was written by Deadpool and Zombieland duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are also producing.

De Armas was recently considering starring in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, but her involvement has not been confirmed.

Ghosted is part of a slate of high-profile Apple TV+ Original films, including the recently released sci-fi flick Finch, starring Tom Hanks, and the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring two other two-time Oscar winners, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The streaming service has more projects with Academy Award winners forthcoming, namely Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and Green Book director Peter Farrelly‘s The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

