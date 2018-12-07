'Schindler's List' 25th anniversary re-release tops quiet box office weekend

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Schindler’s List — Universal marks the 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking film with a limited engagement, digitally remastered, re-release. The movie, starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, who saved the lives of more than one thousand Jewish people during the Holocaust, took home seven Oscars in 1994, including best picture and best director for Spielberg, Also starring Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Mary, Queen of Scots — Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular character, who attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England — played by Margot Robbie — and finds herself condemned to prison, and ultimately executed. Also starring Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant and Guy Pearce. Rated R.

* Ben Is Back — Julia Roberts stars as a mother who tries to help her addict son — played by Boy Erased‘s Lucas Hedges — after he unexpectedly returns home for Christmas, after rehab. Courtney B. Vance also stars. Rated R.

* Vox Lux — Natalie Portman stars in this drama about a singer’s unexpected rise from talented teen to troubled pop superstar. Jude Law and Willem Dafoe also star. Rated R.

