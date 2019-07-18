School's back in session for 'A.P. Bio' on NBCUniversal's streaming service

Vivian Zink/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — A.P. Bio, dropped by NBC back in May after two seasons, has been resurrected for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy, from executive producers Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers and showrunner Mike O’Brien, stars Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor turned high school biology teacher.

Patton Oswalt also stars — and on Twitter, he was credited in part with saving the show by O’Brien, “for being the first and biggest promoter of #SaveAPBio.” The hashtag attracted an outpouring of support from fans.

To them, O’Brien enthused, “This happened because of all you guys! We’re extremely thankful!”

NBCUniversal’s still-unnamed streaming service is set to launch in 2020; as previously reported, it will become the exclusive new streaming home of The Office, which is currently available on Netflix.

