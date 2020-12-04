Sean Connery's 'Dr. No' gun sells for $256,000 at auction

Julien’s Auctions(LONDON) — Julien’s Auctions held Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood on Thursday, and the top seller was the pistol used by Sean Connery in the 1962 James Bond movie Dr. No that fetched $250,000.

Dr. No, the very first Bond movie, also marked Connery’s debut as Ian Fleming’s now-iconic superspy, and the Walther, used throughout the film, helped define the character. The silhouette of the Walther PP and PPK, the first one ever used, helped define the image of the Bond character in that film and all that followed, Julien’s explained.

The winning bidder, who wished to remain anonymous, was an American who has seen every James Bond movie with their children, according to the auction house.

Other notable items included one of several production made fighter pilot helmets used by Tom Cruise in his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the first Top Gun movie, selling for $108,000. A white Navy officer’s cap also worn by Cruise’s Lt. Daniel Kaffee character in the 1992 film A Few Good Men went for $9,375.

Fred Rogers’ turquoise-cobalt blue cardigan sweater worn in an 1998 episode of his series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood sold for $16,000 — 16 times its original estimate of $1,000. The sweater came with a typed note from 1999 on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood letterhead where Rogers writes of sending this sweater to a fan in need.

Also hitting the auction block were a full-body latex foam alien predator costume suit from the production of the 1990 film Predator 2; items from the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II; and a 158-page script from the 1972 film The Godfather by Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola, dated March 29, 1971 and marked “Third Draft.”