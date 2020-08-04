Sean Penn confirms his “COVID wedding” and marriage to Leila George

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGLES) — Sean Penn, 60, is now the son-in-law of actor Vincent D’Onofrio, 61, after Penn married D’Onofrio’s 28-year-old daughter, Leila George.

Penn confirmed the nuptials, and showed off his wedding band, during a video interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Mystic River Oscar-winner said, “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.”

Penn joked that the pandemic afforded him some “socially liberating factors” regarding the stress-free event.

Penn shares two kids, 29-year-old Dylan Frances and 28-year-old-son Jack, with ex-wife Robin Wright. He was also famously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

By Stephen Iervolino

