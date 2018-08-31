'Searching' and 'Kin' top this weekend's new movie releases

Photo Cred: Sebastian Baron. ©2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Kin — An ex-con and his adopted brother — played by Jack Reynor and Myles Truitt — find a mysterious weapon with otherworldly powers and use it while on the run from the government and a vengeful criminal played by James Franco. Zoe Kravits, Dennis Quaid, and Carrie Coon also star. Rated PG-13.

* Searching — John Cho, best known for Harold & Kumar and Star Trek — stars in this film about a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter. Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing also stars. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* The Little Stranger — Domhall Gleeson plays Dr. Faraday who comes to Hundreds Hall to care for a new patient. But, the family — which includes The Affair’s Ruth Wilson — living in the dilapidated mansion is being haunted by something ominous. Charlotte Rampling, Will Poulter, and Josh Dylan also star. Rated R.

