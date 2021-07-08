See Chadwick Boseman in his final MCU performance in new trailer to Marvel Studios’ animated ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios has just released the trailer to its animated What If…? series for Disney+, which features the last performance of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa.

For Marvel Comics fans, issues of What If…? broke with the usual narratives and saw characters swap storylines and powers — and that’s what the series will do.

The MCU’s cast members returned to play their animated alter-egos. Here, Boseman’s T’Challa/Black Panther will swap places with Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord, buddying up with Michael Rooker‘s Ravager leader Yondu.

Similarly, Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter swaps places with Steve Rogers in taking the super soldier serum, becoming Captain Carter, and Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger is shown rescuing Tony Stark from the Afghanistan ambush that opened Iron Man.

Acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright voices the all-seeing The Watcher, whose divinity over time explores each story.

The series also features the voices of other MCU stars, including Josh Brolin again portraying the Mad Titan Thanos; Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury; Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones; and Dominic Cooper, who played Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and the Agent Carter series.

At least according to the snippet, it seems Howard dons the “cave suit” that his son wore on the big screen in 2008’s Iron Man — Captain Carter is shown riding the iron giant’s shoulder as it flies through the air.

Back in 2019, ABC Audio broke the story that Cooper was working on What If…, and he explained, “[I]t was very exciting to play. And it’s very comical how those relationships which you’ve already established change if those ‘what ifs’ happened. And that’s what’s really exciting about that.”

The series debuts on Disney+ on August 11.

