See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in first 'Bombshell' trailer

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle(HOLLYWOOD) — Lionsgate has debuted the first teaser trailer for Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie as the women who took down Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

In the clip, we see Theron as Megyn Kelly, Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Robbie as a fictional news producer named Kayla Pospisil. They all gather for a tense elevator ride as they head to the second floor of the Fox News Channel building, where the executive suite is located.

Bombshell hits theaters December 20.

Roger Ailes, who died in 2017, was forced to resign in 2016 after Carlson accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. Other women at Fox News, including Kelly, also said Ailes sexually harassed them during his tenure at the cable news channel.

Bombshell also stars John Lithgow as Roger Ailes, Connie Britton as Beth Ailes, Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.