See Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher face off in ‘The Crown’ season 4 trailer

The official trailer for The Crown season four has arrived.

The clip begins with a tense meeting between Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Two women running the shop. That’s the last thing this country needs,” we hear Prince Philip say. To which Queen Elizabeth retorts, “Perhaps that’s precisely what this country needs.”

The trailer then shifts to show Prince Charles, as he struggles with the pressures of choosing a suitable wife and ultimately marries Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. We see Diana as she tries to fit in with the royal family as they contemplate whether she will “bend” or “break.”

It’s all set to a haunting new version of The Smiths’ classic song “How Soon Is Now?” We hear a woman sing the lyrics, “I am the son and the heir/of a shyness that is criminally vulgar/I am the son and heir/of nothing in particular.”

The Crown season four debuts on Netflix November 15.

By Andrea Tuccillo

