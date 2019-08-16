Seeing a nice guy like Kevin Bacon go bad is part of the fun for his 'City on a Hill' co-star Jill Hennessy

Francisco Roman/Showtime(NEW YORK) — Kevin Bacon and Jill Hennessy star in the Showtime drama City on a Hill, the ’90s-set cop drama wraps up its first season Sunday night. The 10-part series, which premiered in June, centers on the FBI investigating a series of armored car robberies in Boston.

Law & Order vet Hennessy plays Jenny Rohr, the TV wife of Bacon’s sleazy FBI agent Jackie. ABC Radio asked her what it was like seeing Bacon play against type.

“It actually makes it so much more enjoyable, because he’s so likeable,” she explains. “You feel like you can do anything.”

Hennessy adds, “This show really doesn’t shy away from the ugliness of life, of the human condition, of corruption so it’s nice when you are working with nice people like Kevin where you can go on with a scene that is completely messed up…and you can play and know you’re safe and have a good time.”

In fact, Bacon told us back in June that the “messed up” aspects of the show are what made this character so fun for him.

“Pretty much every scene I have [I’m] either saying or doing something inappropriate or offensive,” he said.

“So it’s been a lot of fun in that way.”

On the other hand, his onscreen wife has more in common with the woman playing her.

“I don’t want to ruffle feathers, I don’t want to cause conflict,” Hennessy admits, while noting that her character, “sort of wants to stay in the background, but is desperately trying to express herself.”



The series, which has been just renewed for a second season, airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved