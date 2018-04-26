Serena Williams dishes on being a new mom and “being” herself in upcoming HBO docu-series, “Being Serena”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Thanks to her daughter Olympia, Tennis star Serena Williams says she’s now more motivated than ever when she returns to the court.

“I’m having the best time as a mom,” Williams told Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts. “I just walked out and was giving her extra hugs and extra kisses.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said Olympia brings out “patience in me.”

“And I love that about her,” she added.

Williams welcomed her daughter on September 1, 2017, along with husband Alexis Ohanian, whom she wed in November 2017.

In her new HBO docu-series, Being Serena, Williams gives fans unprecedented access to some of the most intimate moments over her whirlwind past year. She said she hopes Olympia will be able to look back at the series when she is older.

“When I was younger my dad … always shot video of myself and our whole family,” Williams said. “I wanted to do the same thing for Olympia. And I wanted to start with, you know, her in my belly.”

“I wanted to just kind of shoot some stuff,” she added. “So one day I would be able to go back … and show her.”

Williams added that the series offers fans a look at a side of her life they may not have seen before.

“When I’m on the court, that’s not necessarily me. That’s just my tennis two hours of the day,” she said. “There’s the mom, I can say now. There’s the wife, I can say now.”

“It’s just me,” she added. “It’s just Serena. I’m just being myself.”

Being Serena premieres on HBO Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

<br />

