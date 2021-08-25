Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

AELTC/FLORIAN EISELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year’s U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter.

Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her from competing at Flushing Meadows in New York.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar.”

Williams has not competed since injuring her right leg in in her first-round match at Wimbledon in June, according to ESPN.

Williams’ U.S. Open withdrawal ends her bid this year to win a Grand Slam tournament, which would be her 24th Grand Slam title and her first since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.

The four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis are the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open.

