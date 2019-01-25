'Serenity' and 'The Kid Who Would Be King' open nationwide on Friday

Graham Bartholomew/Aviron Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening nationwide Friday:

* The Kid Who Would Be King — Newcomer Louis Ashbourne Serkis — the son of actor Andy Seriks — stars as a boy who finds King Arthur’s legendary sword Excalibur, which leads him on a mission to stop a medieval enchantress from destroying the world. Patrick Stewart also stars. Rated PG.

* Serenity — Matthew McConaughey stars as a fishing boat captain whose ex-wife — played by Anne Hathaway — asks him to murder her new husband — portrayed by Jason Clarke. Also starring Diane Lane and Jeremy Strong. Rated R.

