Seth Meyers' wife gives birth — in their apartment lobby!

(NEW YORK) — Following his monologue on Monday night, Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that his wife, Alexi Ashe, had given birth to a baby boy — in the lobby of their apartment building!

The couple and their birth coach tried their best to make it to the hospital in time, but, according to Meyers, the baby had other plans.

“Even our doula…was saying, like, ‘Look this is — you’re going to be fine’…My wife was saying, ‘The baby is coming…the baby is out,’ at which point, [the midwife] looked and then looked to me and said, ‘The baby is out.'”

Adds Meyers, Alexi, “looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.”

This is how fast it happened, joked Meyers: “I called 911 over the course of a minute conversation. I basically said, ‘We’re about to have a baby, we’re having a baby, we had a baby.'”

Meyers praised his building’s doormen, who, “were basically were stopping neighbors from walking into their own lobby because of what was happening. And, the other thing was my wife was like facing — her legs were like facing the elevators…thank God no one came down because that would made for so many awkward interactions for the rest of the time.”

Meyers and Ashe tied the knot in 2013 and have an older son, Ashe, who’ll turn two years old on March 27.

