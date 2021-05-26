Seth Rogen says comedians should accept jokes that “aged terribly” and not complain about cancel culture

ABC

Seth Rogen accepts that some of his jokes have not withstood the test of time, noting how some of his past wisecracks have “aged poorly.”

Speaking with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Neighbors star discussed how opinions and cultural sensitivities change over time, which is why he understands that jokes will sometimes fall out of favor.

“There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” said Rogen, when assessing how humor has evolved overtime. “Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”

That is why the Emmy nominee has a hard time sympathizing with comedians complaining about cancel culture.

“To me when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” Rogen, 39, remarked. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

The Superbad actor took his opinion a step further, explaining how fame comes at a price — criticism.

Adding that negative feedback is “one of the things that goes along with being an artist,” said Rogen, “If you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore.”

The Yearbook author also noted that, while some of his past jokes did age poorly, he has “never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way.”

“Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form,” he added. “I don’t think that’s cancel culture. That’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.