Seth Rogen says he was “fed a huge amount of lies about Israel”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Seth Rogen got really candid during a guest appearance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron earlier this week.

During the episode, Rogen, who was on the podcast to promote his new dramedy An American Pickle, opened up about his experience as a Jewish man, specially what he was taught about Israel and Palestine.

“[As] a Jewish person I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life,” he said. “They never tell you, that oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was just sitting there, oh the f****** door’s open!”

One thing the 38-year-old actor feels he wasn’t lied about though is antisemitism.

“I remember my dad frankly telling me, ‘People hate Jews. Just be aware of that. They just do.’ And it’s honestly something that I am so glad was instilled in me from a young age. Because if it wasn’t, I would constantly be shocked at how much motherf****** hate Jews,” he explained.

By Danielle Long

