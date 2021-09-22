‘Sex and the City﻿’ star Willie Garson passes away at age 57

iStock/U.Ozel.Images

Hollywood is mourning Sex and the City star Willie Garson, who unexpectedly passed away. He was 57.

Son Nathen Garson confirmed his father’s passing on Tuesday by sharing a collage of photos and videos of the late actor while writing, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

Garson was best known for playing the fabulous and sharp-tongued Stanford “Stanny” Blatch on Sex and the City — whom he reprised in the sequel And Just Like That… — as well as Mozzie on White Collar.

He also starred in recognizable roles on Hawaii Five-0, John from Cincinnati and many others.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor. Here’s what his friends and former co-stars have written:

Cynthia Nixon:”So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always… My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

Kim Cattrall: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Mia Farrow: “Rest in peace @WillieGarson Thank you for your kind heart.”

Mario Cantone: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Rob Morrow: “Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

Matt Bomer: “Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it- where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me. I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: some one who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile. This also reminded me how strong our White Collar family is. We were all there for Willie, and for each other. I love you forever Willie Garson. You live on in our hearts and minds always: and your White Collar family is always here for Nathen. Save a place for me, because you know I want to be at your table up there.”

David Eigenberg: “Willie …the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered.”

﻿Evan Handler﻿: “This is a tragedy for the entire #SATC #AJLT family, for Willie’s family, and for the world. Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and – most importantly – a parent. My heart grieves for his son. A consumate funny man. Bless you.”

Titus Welliver: “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer.”

Julie Bowen: “This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”

Kevin McHale: “Willie Willie Willie. I’m absolutely heartbroken you’re gone. Your presence filled every room you were in. Your generosity with your time and your heart for me and my friends and family was always appreciated more than you could’ve known (or maybe you did). Watching how you loved Nathen was otherworldly. Thank you for allowing us into your life and for being one of the only people I trusted enough to see during the pandemic, even if over a tennis net. Please keep talking shit at the poker table of wherever you are now. Love you, Willie.”

Jason Alexander: “The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson”

Chad Lowe: “Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed.”

