‘Sex and the City’ ﻿stars react to Chris Noth allegations, “We are deeply saddened”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have issued a statement addressing allegations against their co-star Chris Noth.

On Monday, the stars of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, released the same statement on their respective Instagram Stories, expressing their support for the victims accusing Noth of sexual assault.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement reads. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we comment them for it.”

The statement comes after detailed stories from two women accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault was published last week. The two women — one now 40, and another, now 31 — “approached The Hollywood Reporter separately” and claimed that the actor allegedly forced himself on them. The incidents allegedly took place, respectively, in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.

Since the allegations emerged, Peloton dropped its brand new advert starring Noth, and most recently, he was dropped from the CBS series The Equalizer.

CBS and Universal Television said in a statement on Monday, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

The Law & Order star has denied the accusations, explaining in a statement, “The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he continued. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

