Shaken and stirred: Danny Boyle will no longer direct 25th James Bond movie

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle was set to be behind the camera for the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, but has departed the project.

The official James Bond Twitter account wrote, “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.”

Wilson is a producer and screenwriter; Broccoli is the longtime producer of the Bond series. Craig is set to star as Bond, James Bond for the fifth time.

Production on the movie was set to begin this December. It’s not known how this development will affect that schedule. The movie has a scheduled release date of October 25, 2019.

Danny Boyle is best known for directing acclaimed films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, Steve Jobs and 127 Hours.

