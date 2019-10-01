“Shaken, not stirred” – Daniel Craig wraps up 25th Bond film with “quite drunk” speech

© 2015 – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions(LOS ANGELES) — Daniel Craig wrapped up filming on the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, with a “quite drunk” speech thanking the film’s cast and crew.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” Craig says in a video shared on Twitter.

The 51-year-old actor added, “You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production.”

The film, which Craig has said will be his final go-round as 007, also stars Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek as the new villain.

It follows Bond, who “has active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” according to Variety. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is slated for a April 8, 2020 opening here in the U.S.