Shameik Moore talks 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' role

(NEW YORK) — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters today, and with it, Shameik Moore makes history by voicing Miles Morales, the first ever bi-racial Spider-Man in the new animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“This kid could be white, black, Asian, Hispanic. He just happens to be black and Hispanic,” Moore told Popcorn with Peter Travers. “It doesn’t matter what his race is. He just happens to be black. And I love that about the movie itself. It reflects what New York looks like, what the world looks like today.”

You know the story by now: A high school kid is bitten by a radioactive spider. Soon mysterious powers appear and he transforms into Spider-Man. But Inside the Spider-Verse includes a wide range of new Spideys from alternate universes — including Miles Morales.

“What’s interesting about this movie is that they kept everything about Spider-Man that we know and love,” Moore said. “They kept Peter Parker. But there’s a new Spider-Man in another dimension learning from the Spider-Man that we know that just grew old. He’s older. He’s 40 years old this time, and his life has been kind of ruined by the stress that comes with being Spider-Man.”

Moore said there’s also an important message in the film.

“That thing that makes you different, that you’re insecure about or don’t like to show people, maybe you’re a kid and people made fun of you,” Moore said, “That thing that makes you different, that’s something that connects us all. It’s something everybody goes through. But that thing, that unique thing about you, is what makes you Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters everywhere.

