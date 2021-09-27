‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ dominates box office for fourth straight week

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued its hold on the top spot at the box office for the fourth straight week, earning an additional $13.3 million. That brings its total domestic box office gross to $196.5 million, eclipsing MCU sibling Black Widow‘s $183.6 million to become the highest-grossing film of 2021.

Shang Chi has grabbed a total of $166.9 million overseas to date, bringing its worldwide tally to $363.4 million.

Dear Evan Hansen, on the other hand, hit a sour note at the box office. The adaptation of the hit 2016 Broadway musical, featuring an all-star cast that includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Ben Platt, the latter of whom originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony Award for it, opened with an estimated $7.5 million.

Disney/20th Century’s Free Guy grabbed third place, delivering an estimated $4.1 million in its seventh week of release. The film’s totals now stand at $114.1 million stateside and $203.3 million internationally, bringing its current global box office haul to $317.4 million.

Marvel and 20th Century Studios are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Candyman, now in its fifth week of release, held on to fourth place with an estimated $2.5 million

Rounding out the top five was the western Cry Macho, the latest film from 91-year-old director and star Clint Eastwood. The movie added another $2.1 million.

