Shannen Doherty admits she is struggling with cancer diagnosis

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty opened up to fans about how she is handling being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Unfortunately, she admits it’s been a difficult journey.

The 48-year-old, who was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and announced she was in remission in 2017, said she is still hopeful despite her cancer returning.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” the actress captions against an Instagram photo of her riding her horse across an orchard as a little Shetland pony trails behind. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me.”

The 48-year-old admitted, “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild.”

Despite all those negative emotions, Doherty vows she is fighting to focus on the positive and that she believes that “I will find my footing.”

“I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace,” Promises the Charmed actress before telling fans “please know how much you all help lift me.”

Fans flooded the comments’ section with kindness and encouraging words, with one fan, named LeeAnne sharing her story of being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer three years ago. “I currently am classed as NED…. No Evidence Of Disease. Don’t give up keep on going,” she promised.

Earlier this month, Doherty told Good Morning America, “I don’t think I’ve processed it … it’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I definitely have days where I say why me,” she continued. “And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.