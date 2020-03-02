Shannen Doherty provides uplifting update about cancer diagnosis: “I’m back at it”

Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES)– After being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and calling it “a bitter pill to swallow” on Good Morning America, Charmed actress Shannen Doherty says she’s ready to fight back by starting a new journey to a healthier life. This time, however, she has backup.

She left fans a positive update over the weekend, alongside a slew of pictures of her hanging with friends and preparing a delicious meal. “After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it,” she confirmed on Saturday. “Taking care of myself and embracing every day.”



She admits, however, that’s easier said than done because “it’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy.”

Thankfully, she’s not in this fight alone and that she is able to “push thru with the help of friends.”

She revealed that model Anne Marie Kortright is going above and beyond to help her beat breast cancer, saying she “has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress humorously added that Anne Marie also brought in celebrity personal trainer Kira Stokes “to kick my butt yesterday.”

Proving just how relentless Kortright is, Doherty’s shared to her Instagram stories on Sunday of the two embarking on an early morning walk on the beach.

The 48-year-old revealed that she has others in her corner, as well. She also thanked personal chef Oren Zroya for teaching her how to cook healthier by making it fun and sustainable.

Overall, Doherty said she had “a productive great week” and ended on a positively tenacious note, “I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

