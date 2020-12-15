Sharon Osbourne announces she’s tested positive for COVID-19

Cliff Lipson/CBS @2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — A second cohost of The Talk has contracted COVID-19.

Sharon Osbourne announced late Monday that she has tested positive for the virus and was briefly hospitalized.

The British television personality assures she is on the road to recovery and fans need not worry about her or husband Ozzy Osbourne’s health.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” Osbourne, 68, shared. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy.”

The Emmy Award winner revealed that her husband tested negative for the virus and encouraged her followers to “please stay safe and healthy.”

It is currently unknown how Sharon contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she tested positive for the infectious virus and was experiencing a fever, bad cough and “lots of aches and pains.” She is currently in isolation and is recovering at home.

The Talk is not filming new episodes as it is on a scheduled hiatus. At the time, it is unknown whether Carrie Ann’s or Sharon’s return will be in person or virtual when the show resumes filming.

This wouldn’t be the first time Osbourne had to film apart from her cohosts. In September, her two granddaughters, Minnie and Andy, tested positive for COVID-19 and Sharon was placed in mandatory quarantine.

When revealing Minnie’s diagnosis on the talk show on September 21, the Revenge author said at the time, “It just goes to show you, she’s three years of age, that children can get COVID” and that they were able to trace the infection to “somebody who works for my son.”

Andy contracted the virus two days later, to which Osbourne stressed, “Anyone can get this.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.