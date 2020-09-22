Sharon Osbourne stresses children can get COVID-19 after youngest grandchild tests positive for virus

Sonja Flemming/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — As health officials worldwide scramble to understand how the highly contagious novel coronavirus spreads, Sharon Osbourne is hoping her close brush with the virus will make more people take it seriously.

Kicking off the new season of The Talk on Monday, the 67-year-old host virtually revealed that her three-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19, despite no one else in her family testing positive for the virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, Osbourne will quarantine the full two weeks at home and join the syndicated talk show virtually.

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID,” The television personality lamented.

Despite missing being able to see her cohosts face to face, Osbourne delighted that her granddaughter is doing “okay. She’s doing good.”

Osbourne went on to reveal a puzzling update regarding her family’s health, revealing that her granddaughter hasn’t spread the virus to anyone else.

“I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t,” the host relayed, before going into how her three-year-old grandchild Minnie, who is the daughter of Jack Osbourne, caught the virus.

“She got it from somebody who works for my son,” continued Osbourne before pointedly attesting, “children can get COVID.”

Osbourne also revealed that she’s counting down the days until she can join her fellow Talk hosts again, adding, “I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out.”

Still, that doesn’t mean she’s exercising every precaution afforded to her, furthering, “I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Megan Stone

