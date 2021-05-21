Sheryl Crow announces live album, ‘Live from the Ryman & More,’ coming in August

The Valory Music Co.

Sheryl Crow is giving fans a taste of the live music they were missing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer is releasing Live from the Ryman & More, a 27-song album recorded over five nights in 2019 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The album features songs from 2019’s Threads as well as past hits including, “Strong Enough,” “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun,” and her cover of Cat Stevens’ “The First Cut Is the Deepest.”

A new track will be released every two weeks leading up the album’s release on August 13. If you pre-order now, you can get instant access to the live version of “Everyday Is a Winding Road.”

Sheryl will perform on the American Idol season finale Sunday and will take the stage for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on August 13. She’s also set to host the global livestream Sheryl Crow: The Songs and The Stories — A Live Solo Performance on June 18 at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.

