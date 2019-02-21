She's back: Wendy Williams returns to her show on March 4

ABC(NEW YORK) — After a nearly three-month extended hiatus from her daytime talk show due to health issues, Wendy Williams is set to return to her namesake show next month.

The news of her return came on Thursday via a statement from the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, which was posted on the Wendy show Instagram page.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” the statement read. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.”



The statement continues, “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

The statement also included a special note from Wendy.

“Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me,” it read.



As previously reported, Williams hasn’t returned to her show since it went on a holiday season hiatus in December. In mid-January, she first revealed that that she’d be delaying her return due to a fractured shoulder and “complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment.”

Since then, the show has been airing repeats, as well as original episodes with a variety of guest hosts.

According to the announcement, the show will air repeat episodes during the week of February 25th and will then return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th.

