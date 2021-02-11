Shia LaBeouf denies FKA Twigs allegations of abuse

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Shia LaBeouf is denying all allegations of abuse lodged against him by his ex, FKA Twigs.

The stance comes two months after Twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, sued the 34-year-old actor claiming he “tormented” her, brandished a firearm while driving, and “knowingly” gave her an STD, among other accusations of similarly violent and controlling behavior during their relationship.

In response to the lawsuit, the Disturbia star’s legal team, as published by People, state that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

In addition to denying all claims, LaBeouf is requesting that Twigs cover his legal costs and “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

The news comes just after LaBeouf reportedly ended his working relationship with talent agency CAA as he takes a hiatus from acting to focus on his mental health.