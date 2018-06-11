Shonda Rhimes first Netflix project will be about woman who scammed NYC social scene

Netflix/Jay Goldman(LOS ANGELES) — Shonda Rhimes has set up her first project under her five-year deal with Netflix.

According to Deadline, Shondaland and Netflix have acquired the rights to adapt Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People. The project, which follows the true story of a young woman who deceived dozens of Manhattanites into funding her fabulous lifestyle, will be made into a series.

Pressler’s viral article centers on Anna Sorokin, a young woman who scammed various of members of high society in New York City by claiming to be a German heiress, conning money out of banks, businesses and associates. She was ultimately charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and is currently being held without bond in New York’s Rikers Island prison. Sorokin has plead not guilty to the charges.

No word yet on when we’ll see How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.