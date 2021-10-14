Shudder spotlighting Black filmmakers and writers for Halloween with ‘Horror Noire’

Shudder

For the second time, the thriller streaming service Shudder is highlighting Black writers and directors with a new horror anthology, Horror Noire.

A follow-up to 2019’s documentary Black Noire: A History of Black Horror, Black Noire will feature six stories together in one two-hour presentation, each written and directed by Black filmmakers.

Included in the anthology will be the installments Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State.

The films include Luke James from The Chi; A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Erica Ash; Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt; You’re the Worst‘s Brandon Mychal Smith; John Wick: Chapter 2‘s Peter Stormare; Genius: Aretha Franklin’s Malcolm Barrett; Rachel True from The Craft, and horror icon and Candyman star Tony Todd.

Horror Noire debuts on Thursday, October 28 on Shudder and at a later date through Shudder as part of the AMC+ bundle.

