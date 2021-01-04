Sick with COVID-19, 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Chloe Bennet warns people to take it seriously

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet is urging people to take seriously COVID-19, from which she’s suffering.

The warning came on New Year’s Eve after the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to share that she and “multiple members” of her family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bennett explained that her symptoms began on Christmas Eve when she woke with a “high fever, and unable to breathe.”

“It’s been a rough week to say the least,” she wrote, adding that she and her family have been “battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay.”

Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson for all seven seasons of ABC/Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, shared her diagnosis as a way to persuade others to take the pandemic seriously.

“Covid sucks. It just really sucks,” she wrote. “I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced and took all the necessary precautions and still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young healthy and diligent about my health and this virus knocked me the f*** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be … exhausting.”

“If it can happen to me, it can happen to you,” she concluded.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.