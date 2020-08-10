Simon Cowell in good spirits following electric bike accident

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Following surgery to repair a broken back he suffered in an electric bike accident, Simon Cowell took to social media to offer a word of warning about safely using electric bikes and to thank the medical staff who treated him.

“Some good advice…” the America’s Got Talent judge shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors,” he continued. “Some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

Cowell, 60, is recovering from undergoing back surgery he underwent on Saturday evening following his accident that afternoon.

Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home with family, his reps said in a statement obtained by Deadline. The TV personality is reportedly doing fine.

On Sunday, Cowell’s fellow AGT judges, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara both offered well wishes for their partner.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Klum wrote next to a photo of herself, Vergara and Mandel seated together with an open spot for Cowell.

“We miss our boss!! Come back fast,” Vergara captioned the same photo.

Cowell will miss Tuesday and Wednesday’s upcoming live episodes of AGT.

There has been a significant surge in electric bike sales during during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many experts point to the obvious environmental benefits, they also warn that riding an e-bike is very different than riding a regular bicycle, and that presents some real safety concerns.