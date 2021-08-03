Simone Biles wins seventh Olympic medal, taking bronze in balance beam finals

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles is back on the winner’s podium in Tokyo.

Following her withdrawals last week from individual competitions in vault, uneven bars and floor events, the Team USA gymnast took home the bronze medal in the balance beam finals at the 2020 Games.

The superstar Olympian posted a score of 14.000, which placed her behind Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, both of China, who took home gold and silver, respectively. Biles’ teammate, Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the individual all-around competition, came in fifth in the balance beam event.

“I’m pretty happy. I wasn’t expecting to medal. I just came out here and tried to do a good beam set,” Biles said in a press conference. “To have these two next to me. I think they did absolutely amazing. I watched them train so hard so they are definitely deserving of one and two.”

She continued, “Just to have one more opportunity to compete at the Olympics is amazing.”

This marks Biles’ second straight Olympic bronze medal on beam after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. This seventh medal also makes Biles tied with Shannon Miller for the title of most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast. However, Simone still holds the record for most Olympic Gold medals of any U.S. gymnast.

