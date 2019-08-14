Singer and 'Dunkirk' actor Harry Styles “respectfully declined” role as Prince Eric in live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like Ariel is still without her prince. After a month of speculation, Harry Styles has turned down the offer to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

According to People, a source close to the film said the singer and Dunkirk star “respectfully declined” the role.

That said, the search continues to fill Prince Eric’s shiny black boots, though Disney’s remaining tight-lipped about which actors are currently being considered for the role.

Production on The Little Mermaid is slated to begin in 2020 with 19-year-old R&B singer Halle Bailey playing Ariel.

The rest of the cast is starting to come together, with Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay reportedly in talks to play Scuttle and Flounder, respectively. Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy is rumored to play the villain, Ursula.

