Singer Mýa marries mystery man in Africa

Mýa is officially a married women and it appears she has been for a few months now.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the singer-songwriter said “I Do” in December 2019 during an ultra private wedding in Seychelles, an island off the coast of East Africa.

Photos of the big day, obtained by TMZ, show Mýa looking absolutely stunning in a gorgeous white gown with a deep plunging neckline as the sandy beach, crystal blue water and clear sky provided a beautiful backdrop.

Now that we know the what, where and when of the wedding, the one remaining question is: Who did she marry?

At the moment, nothing is known about the 40-year-old’s spouse. Perhaps, we’ll have to wait a few more months to find that out, but whoever it is, he’s one lucky fellow.

