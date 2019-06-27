'Siren' star Eline Powell promises “epic” underwater episode will give fans what they want

Freeform/Ed Herrera(NEW YORK) — Tonight, Freeform’s mermaid thriller Siren promises to give fans a deep dive under the sea with a new two-hour episode.

Series star Eline Powell, who plays Ryn, the fierce mermaid-on-land, says it’s going to be “epic.”

“We’re going underwater and seeing much more of the mermaid world, which is what me, and I think every other fan that’s been watching it, has been wanting for so long,” she tells ABC Radio.

Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger note, with Ryn dealing with the scary side effects of a undergoing a medical experiment in order to help her friend Ben’s sick mother. When we pick up, “Ryn isn’t in a good place,” Powell says.

While Ryn is slowly learning to become more human, Powell has been embracing her mermaid side. The Belgian actress, who has to shoot many of her scenes in a water tank, says she’s only grown more comfortable in the water as the show goes on.

“I started to fall in love with it a little bit and so now in my spare time I try to do free diving courses and certificates and I’ve just come back from Mexico actually and done a cenoté dive, which is 22 meters, which was awesome,” she says, referring to diving in underwater sinkholes. “So I’ve definitely — Eline and as Ryn — have gotten into that experience of it a little bit more.”

Siren airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

