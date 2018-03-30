“Smallville” star Kristin Kreuk denies involvement alleged sex slave ring

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — A former Smallville star has denied involvement in an alleged sex slave ring.

Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang on the long-running CW series, released a statement on Twitter after reports surfaced that she helped recruit “sex slaves” as a member of a so-called self-improvement group called NXIVM — pronounced Nexium.

The group’s co-founder, Keith Raniere, was arrested earlier this week and faces sex trafficking and forced labor charges in New York City.

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” Kreuk, now 35, writes in her statement. “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved.”

She denies having any involvement with the group’s secretive subgroup, called “Dominus Obsequious Sororium” (DOS).

“The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false,” Kreuk continues. “During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

She goes on to thank the former female members of NXIVM who came forward to expose DOS, then concludes, “I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.”

Kreuk’s Smallville co-star, Allison Mack, was also reported to be involved with the group. Mack has so far not acknowledged her involvement.

