Smell of success: Johnny Depp reportedly re-ups with Dior in 7-figure deal

Venla Shalin/Redferns

Johnny Depp will remain one of the faces of Dior.

The actor, whose partnership with the fashion line via its Sauvage fragrance remained intact throughout his headline-grabbing divorce and subsequent legal drama, has reportedly re-upped his contract with Dior for what TMZ is calling a seven-figure deal.

Dior’s decision to stand by Depp, even before a Virginia jury in June handed him a legal victory in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has paid off for the iconic fashion label.

The Wall Street Journal reports sales for Sauvage — which was already a top seller, promoted in commercials starring Depp since 2015 — actually boomed during the trial.

A full-length spot of the former Pirates of the Caribbean star and Hollywood Vampires guitarist shredding to “Wild Thing” has been viewed more than 117,440,000 times on YouTube since it debuted last October.

Meanwhile, a new Dior Instagram photo of Depp, guitar in hand, has generated more than 1.3 million views and counting. The caption reads in part, “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.”

The post also generated lots of fan love for the actor, and for the company for sticking by him. “Thank you Dior,” one user commented.

