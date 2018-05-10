Smile for the camera: Rosario Dawson is living her best life in her birthday suit

Netflix(NEW YORK) — (NOTE CONTENT) Rosario Dawson celebrated her thirty-ninth birthday by going au naturel.

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday, the actress and activist posted a video and photo of herself in the nude.

In the first post, Dawson shared a video of herself writhing around on a sheet while she covers her chest with her arm. She captioned the video, “Happy birthday suit to me… 39 & feelin’ fine…”

Then a few hours later, she posted a bare mirror selfie with a strategically placed bouquet of roses near her private area. She added the caption, “Reflections on not letting gravity bring me down…”

The actress has been busy as of late. She currently guest stars on The CW’s Jane the Virgin and was recently spotted with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez on the set of their upcoming Netflix film, Someone Great. She’ll also be seen in season 2 of the Netflix series Luke Cage, which premieres June 22.

